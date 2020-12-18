Chanda Kasolo Distances Himself From The PF SG Story.

“May I clarify to all concerned, that I know, understand and respect the PF party rules, party hierarchy, structures and procedures. With respect to the opinion statement issued by Mr. Chinganyama Kasalika of Malambo Constituency in Mambwe District of Eastern Province, it is just that – it is Mr. Kasalika’s opinion, NOT mine,” read in part his statement.

“I was not consulted or pre-warned about the issuance of the statement. In any case, had I been consulted about it, I would NOT have approved its issuance.

Consequently, I wish to completely distance myself from the statement and its sentiments,” Mr. Chanda Kasolo emphasised.

Mr. Chinganyama Kasalika, on the 14th of December, 2020 issued a statement entitled,” If Chanda Kasolo Was The Secretary General Of The PF!”

It read, “The role of a Secretary General of party is key to the efficient functioning of the Patriotic Front now. Below are some of the qualities, skills and knowledge which Mr. Chanda Kasolo can demonstrate by him carrying out this role.

– Chanda Kasolo is methodical, with a good eye for detail;

– Chanda Kasolo is organised, with an orderly mind;

– Chanda Kasolo can bring objectivity to the proceedings;

– Chanda Kasolo can deal promptly with correspondence;

– Chanda will be able to take accurate notes of members needs and principles;

– Chanda Kasolo is a mobilizer and organizer. He is also POLITICALLY astute.

PF needs a new Secretary General.”

