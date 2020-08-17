WHY HH SHOULD NOT BE PRESIDENT OF THIS GREAT NATION ZAMBIA

By: Chanda Nonde

MANAGING A NATION IS NOT JUST ABOUT THE ECONOMY THATS MISTAKE NUMBER ONE.

The greatest mistake you can make in leading a nation is to think that managing a nation is about a better economy where people have money and eat well and all, while that is important the truth is Leading a nation requires more competencies than just money. This is why HH is not anywhere fit to lead a nation, let me highlight a few key competencies of leadership at national level.

(A) FORGIVENESS

Its may sound awkward but a nation to move foward and well requires that the president can and is able to forgive and HH has clearly demonstrated lack of a forgiving heart and is burnt to pay evil for evil while president Lungu has demonstrated extreme tolerance and forgiveness towards humanity like forgiving and promoting Miles Sampa and GBM , great leadership to admire.

(B) HUMILITY

They say great leaders behave like they dont have authority even when they have it and that is exactly who president Lungu is , many of you think he is weak and fails to use his power and all sorts of things but trust me president Lungu is a man who presidency hasn’t gotten to his head , the man is simply a true leader.

(C) DEMOCRATIC

Mr HH is very undemocratic leader who always wants his way and it’s only him , for example he doesn’t want anyone to challenge him in UPND never and all of them are like dead animals in his camp, please when you hear KBF come out to Challenge Lungu and many others it doesn’t mean EL is weak no that actually is a strength, the man is simply a Democrat.

(E) CALMNESS

They say when faced with a serious problem it’s the only time you can see who really is a leader and who is not and surely HH is far from being calm,look at how he reacted on Covid 19 challenge he called for a lockdown and even some other PF leaders so that it was right but president Lungu who is calm and doesn’t make decisions anyhow simply said NO I will go step by step. HH and his cadres condemned EL but today even WHO wants president Lungus model to fight Covid 19. Look at how president Lungu was calm on gassing and all always waiting for proper data before he acts.

Well phase two tomorrow but the point am making is that leading a nation is not just about the economy, we have seen beautiful well to do families end up divorcing because other competencies are not in place. Money is not everything , managing people requires a huge heart .