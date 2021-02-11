THE PF says President Edgar Lungu hates corruption and other dirty deals, hence the dismissal of suspected government officials.

On Tuesday, The Mast published a story where good governance activist Brebner Changala charged that State House had become a crime scene.

Changala said President Lungu had shown that he was an accomplice by keeping quiet on criminal activities taking place in his administration.

“I stand here to report publicly, as the money has been displayed publicly, that there’s a crime scene and that crime scene is at State House. State House is now a crime scene, this must be emphasised,” said Changala in part. “So, the PF in their desperation to hold on to power are committing financial crimes on daily basis. Bowman Lusambo has implicated the President, that the President is the one peddling the cash that they’re throwing all over the show. And the President has not denied [it]. So, the President is an accomplice in this financial misdemeanor.”

Responding to Changala, Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba said corruption has in fact been the ruling party’s enemy number one.

“For the record, President Lungu has said time and again that he hates corruption, any sort of dirty deals and all related vices. We have senior government officials who have been fired over allegations and proven reports of immoral conduct,” he said on Tuesday. “Corruption has actually been an enemy number one of the PF. Time and again, President Lungu has said he will not shield anybody found wanting in this area of corruption or related criminality. It is, therefore, extremely unacceptable that we have people like Brebner Changala who is busy insulting the integrity of State House and claiming that it has become a crime scene.”

Kamba accused PF critics of scheming to tarnish the ruling party and President Lungu’s image ahead of this year’s general election.

He called on “all good Zambians out there, the right-thinking members of the public and all stakeholders to be wary of the malicious schemes that are being orchestrated to label President Edgar Lungu, institutions of governance and indeed the PF as corrupt”.

“As the ruling party, we are aware that our opponents in the opposition, the self-acclaimed Civil Rights Activists and some frustrated and bitter leaders of some NGOs and some media organisations, are pushing their selfish agenda of change of government, and have ganged up to try by whatever means possible to dent the image of President Lungu before Zambians,” Kamba said.

“These machinations are extremely unacceptable and we want the public to be wary of this dirty campaign against their beloved President Edgar Lungu. This level of trying to embarrass President Lungu on baseless claims is highly unacceptable and we want to warn him (Changala) and his cohorts, to tame their tongue.”

He vowed to protect President Lungu’s personal integrity and that of the presidency.

Kamba highlighted several “successes” scored under President Lungu’s administration.

“We will not allow President Lungu’s integrity and indeed the decorum of his Presidency to be drawn in the mud by frustrated individuals who want to embarrass him before the eyes of the citizenry who love the President and his result-oriented approach to governance,” he said. “As we speak today, there is no sector that is lagging behind in terms of meeting the needs of Zambians despite the global economic turmoil in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zambia today is a huge construction site with people’s needs in terms of infrastructure development driving the government agenda.”

He said there were so many people seeking to see the PF fail in every sector.

Kamba called on the citizenry to ignore negative reports about the ruling party.

“We want to tell all Zambians of goodwill not to listen to doomsayers. We have some disgruntled and shameless individuals that want your government to fail but it will not. The PF government is being led by a visionary and vibrant leadership under President Edgar Lungu, and it is loved by many Zambians,” said Kamba. “It is for this reason that he will win and bounce back into State House, come August this year.

Here in the capital Lusaka and outside Lusaka, roads are being done, hospitals and [a] specialised hospital that will end seeking medical attention from abroad has been completed by hundred per cent; water reticulation systems are being improved, airports are being upgraded, men and women in uniform today have decent accommodation. The education system is solid with a very effective management, Social Cash Transfer has been improved, mines and minerals development is on course, with major mines now in the hands of the people themselves, and many other programmes aimed at turning the wheels of the industry are on course and performing well.”