CHANGALA CALLS FOR AN INQUEST TO DETERMINE THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE AFFECTED BY THE RECENTLY SUPPLIED MEDICINES AND PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

By Michael Kaluba

Human rights activist Brebner Changala is calling for an inquest to determine the number of people who have been affected by the recently supplied and recalled medicines and personal protective equipment –PPES-.

Mr. Changala tells phoenix news that government and President Edgar Lungu must be held accountable for repeatedly putting the lives of Zambians in danger and has advised those who will be identified among those affected to sue the state once they gather evidence.

He says it is disappointing that while Zambia battles natural calamities including climate change leading to droughts and flash floods, the covid-19 pandemic and other diseases, government which has a mandate to protect people’s lives has decided to allow for fraudulent distribution of defective medicines to its citizens.

Mr. Changala said this in relation to revelations that medical stores limited was allegedly authorized by the ministry of health to distribute leaking condoms and defective gloves worth over us$224,000 supplied by honeybee pharmacy despite the commodities failing tests by the zambia bureau of standards –ZABS-.

In addition to various scandals in the country’s health sector, the Zambia medicines regulatory authority -ZAMRA- has advised the public not to buy cevite tablets -vitamin c- bearing batch numbers 0371572 0372251 for which Shalina pharmaceuticals Zambia issued a recall citing some change of color in some tablets to brown.

