

By Chileshe Mwango

Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has called for immediate adjournment of the current sitting of parliament following the reported cases of covid-19 at parliament buildings.

Mr. Changala has charged that the National Assembly of Zambia cannot continue to risk the lives of many more members of parliament and staff by waiting for the end of this week to adjourn sine die.

He tells Phoenix News in an interview that it is very clear that Covid19 has already invaded the National Assembly adding that waiting for one day longer is a death trap.

On Wednesday last week, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe disclosed that three Members of Parliament and 10 parliament staff tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of cases at the National Assembly Clinic to 19, including six non-staff, who tested positive.

In a related development, the Biomedical Union of Zambia –BUZ- has attributed the recent surge in Covid-19 cases Zambia has recorded to the removal of environmental health surveillance officers from entry points of every district and town.

BUZ president Daniel Mwimbe observes that Covid-19 cases are now being reported in many other parts of the country due to lack of a surveillance system in place as was the case in the past.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwimbe is concerned that government has relaxed a lot on the implementation of the public health guidelines hence the rise in the number of new cases recorded.

In the last eleven days, deaths related to Covid19 have more than doubled while several patients are battling for their lives in hospitals.

The latest figures announced on Friday indicate that 66 people have died from covid19 bring the total number to 108 while new cases stand 190 out of the over 2600 cases recorded so far.

