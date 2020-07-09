CHANGALA CASTIGATE DORA SILIYA FOR LABELLING UPND AS THE MOST VIOLENT POLITICAL PARTY

A Civil Rights Activist,Brebner Changala says it is hypocrisy of the highest order for Chief Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya to label the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) as the most violent political party in the history of the multi-party politics.

The comment by Ms.Siliya who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services comes after the UPND members in Monze booed President Edgar Lungu during his two day visit in the area.

Ms.Siliya said UPND is most violent political party as their justification is based on the Mapatizya formula, which is violence.

But Mr.Changala has told 5Fm News that the statement by the Chief Government Spokesperson does not hold water because peaceful protest in democratic nation is allowed.

Mr. Changala charges that the Monze incident is a sign of a government which has lost legitimacy.

He claims the PF is in a panic mode and is taking every opportunity to block the opposition from holding their party activities.

Meanwhile the Independent Churches of Zambia says it is saddened with the recent development where President Lungu was booed in Monze.

Independent Churches of Zambia Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa says it is unfortunate that southern province incident has led to some politician declaring some of their perceived strongholds as a no go area.

