CHANGE IS A MUST – SCOTT

Former Acting Republican President and Vice President Dr Guy Scott says regime change in this year’s general election is a must to prevent the country from being submerged in the inept leadership of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Dr Scott who is also the UPND Chief Advisor was flanked by the UPND chairman for elections and campaign and Mazabuka central parliamentary candidate Hon.Gary Nkombo and urged Zambians to turn out in huge numbers to usher in Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.