DR FRED M’membe says all the workers in the country should join the struggle for a socialist Zambia.

Dr M’membe is the Socialist Party president and the party’s candidate in next year’s presidential elections.

On behalf of the Politburo of the leftist party, Dr M’membe observed that Zambia was currently going through unprecedented times where jobs were being lost, working conditions were deteriorating, job insecurity was high and that poverty was rapidly increasing.

“And today, on Labour Day, May Day, our people are reminded that they are steering through not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the jobs crisis with inept, greedy and dishonest leadership,” he said. “Let’s not forget that Labour Day started when Chicago police massacred workers and revolutionaries who were fighting for an eight-hour workday. Back then, workers drudged through 10, 12-hour shifts.”

Dr M’membe is distressed that today many workers in Zambia still face the same long hours at dangerous work and still barely make enough money to get by.

“But for some of us, instead of working too much, we can’t find work at all. This has to change. Change must come. We have to struggle for a better order, a better society. And all need to participate, play a role,” he said.

Dr M’membe added that a strong labour movement was needed and that such remained crucial.

He observed further that union membership was falling, and that organised labour was becoming marginalised.

“Workers’ concerns are not addressed, and they feel bewildered, leaderless and helpless. Not surprisingly, they turn to crooked politicians that pander to their fears and insecurity, but offer no realistic solutions or inspiring leadership to improve their lives,” noted Dr M’membe, adding that an apolitical approach to trade union issues could not do.

“Organised labour must be part of the mass movement for the struggle for a more just, more fair, more humane and peaceful Zambia. It gets dark sometimes but the morning comes. Let’s not lose hope; a better Zambia is possible if we struggle for it. And it’s our duty to struggle for it. Let all the workers of this country join the struggle for a socialist Zambia.”