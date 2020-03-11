The public outcry over change of government should be taken seriously by all stakeholders.

Changing government does not only mean voting out the brutal, violent and corrupt Edgar Lungu, it is about letting go of all PF leaders who have proven to be nothing good but selfish and greedy thieves.

It is all about letting go irresponsible leaders sharing public resources and inciting violence against Zambians.

The happenings in the country are all coordinated by the entire PF leadership and Zambians should not give anyone close to PF mandate to rule Zambia because they are all the same when it comes to destruction.

They have been sponsoring political violence, tribalism and they all steal public resources with impunity.

They all deserve to be treated the same way you are going to vote out corrupt and visionless Lungu .

Look how these criminals are; they don’t care about human lives this is why now they want to introduce Bill 10 so that they secure their stay in office even after next year.

The world is running battles with Coronavirus, yet them are sponsoring terrorism in Zambia.

They have lamentably failed, starting from Lungu himself to his thugs to address the media for fear of being exposed over the gassing.

Zambians, these people don’t mean well. Nobody in PF must be trusted anymore. Throw everything to do with PF government in the trash and let serious people govern Zambia.

The encouraging part is that everyone wants change of government including the First Lady Esther Lungu.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist.