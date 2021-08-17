PF member of the central committee and former defence minister Davies Chama has said removing PF from power won’t make the lives of Zambians any easy.

The PF deputy National chairperson said only hard work will put food on people’s tables.

“Change of government won’t put food on your table, hard work will,” Mr Chama and urged the people of Zambia to work hard to earn a living.

He said a change of government does not mean things will come to them magically.

Mr Chama also said he is confident that the Patriotic Front will bounce back bigger, better and more united than before.