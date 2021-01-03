By Chambwa Moonga

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema asserts that this year is for political change.

He has also demanded for an independent investigation into the death of UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda and State prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka.

The duo was shot dead by riot police in Lusaka on December 23, 2020.

Hichilema, at a year-end media briefing at his Lusaka’s New Kasama residence on Thursday, unpacked the package that he said would come with the change of government later this year.

He said “2021 is truly a year of change for Zambia” and that the electoral contest would be the PF versus all the Zambians in all the 10 provinces.

“We will survive! But we have to work together in order to win this freedom struggle, across the country. The youths, you have a higher stake in this country. Take charge of your country [by] delivering the change that is necessary,” Hichilema urged. “2021 is the year of change and deliver that change. As change comes in 2021, we commit to you that the incoming UPND government will and shall deliver a vigorous fight against corruption.”

He underscored that corruption was damaging the Zambian society.

Hichilema, once again, pledged that his government would restore the rule of law.

“You can’t run the country without the rule of law. We’ll restore the freedom of speech and other civil liberties, regardless of your political affiliation,” he said. “Look forward to that, as change is delivered. We’ll deliver a robust economic turn-around. You should look forward to that change which will replace exclusion that we see under the PF now, to inclusion. Change will replace divisions with unity!”

Hichilema emphasised that this year is for fundamental political change.

“It’s PF versus the people of Zambia. We do not expect to go into 2021 with the continued abuse of the public order Act,” Hichilema said. “The public order Act has now been turned into a political tool to oppress democratic rights. We must leave behind in 2020 all these evils.”

He further promised that a UPND government would address the importance of unity of diversity.

“We assure you that a UPND government will be inclusive, will be diverse, to reflect the face of Zambia. At the Cabinet table of the UPND all the 10 provinces will be represented,” Hichilema pledged. “You’ll see everyone in the civil service; be it permanent secretaries, directors, assistant directors, office orderlies. Not the discrimination that we see today! That will end in 2020 and a few months in 2021, before the change of government.”

He also noted that the PF was now running to rural voters to try to recoup lost popularity.

“But even those in rural areas know that the PF government has damaged this country,” Hichilema said.

On the killing of Nsama and Kaunda, Hichilema said President Edgar Lungu’s removal of Eugene Sibote and Bonny Kapeso was not enough.

“We need a seriously independent commission [into the deaths of Kaunda and Nsama]. You can’t have the police to investigate themselves,” he said.

“Kampyongo and [Inspector General of Police Kakoma] Kanganja issued statements announcing that they will kill people before that Wednesday (December 23, 2020). They premeditated these murders! Who authorised these two? It’s the Commander-In-Chief himself.”

Hichilema emphasised that it was the whole PF government that agreed to execute Nsama and Kaunda.

“They are tired of killing in hiding; they are now killing in the open. We were all meant to be executed that day,” charged Hichilema. “[We were] called to the police to answer frivolous charges, as an excuse to kill citizens. Zambians [should] demand for a full reform of the police service – to move away from brutal force. We don’t expect cosmetic change of the police!”