BY UPPZ President Charles Chanda

CHANGES IN THE POLICE SERVICE ARE WELCOME THOUGH BALLY NEEDS TO BE CAUTIOUS

As UPPZ we have welcomed the new appointments made by the President. It was inevitable and anyone would have done what the President did.

However the President needs to be cautious to avoid going the route of the previous government. The challenge the new administration will face is that we have the appointed heads that have been out of the system for over three years and a lot has changed in terms of staff output. The other predicament that the new heads face is that all police Commissioners have been fired from their respective positions regardless of whether they served faithfully or not.

At some point we need to come up with a policy of protecting jobs in civil service especially that loyalty by all service men and women is to the government of the day. This is why we are of the view that it is unfair to uniformly fire everyone just because l was not given certain privileges.

We are also of the view that the position of Deputy IG should not have been declared vacant immediately. We respect the decision by the President however. It will be very difficult to give positions because the supervisors are all fired. We might end with those rotten to the core and it will make matters worse.

The painful truth is that appointments will be made through the recommendations by officers who have been sympathisers of the new government. What do you expect the next government to do.

CC

UPPZ President