By Oliver Chisenga

CHARPTER One Foundation has partnered with Diamond Television to televise a series of live political debates ahead of the 2021 general elections.

According to a statement issued by Chapter one Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde and Diamond TV chief executive Costa Mwansa, the debates will feature various political parties who will discuss issues ranging from their policies and ideologies to human rights and civic participation and their development agenda for Zambia.

The debates will run from January 14 to June 2021.

Chapter one Foundation is a local non-governmental organisation with a mandate to promote and protect human rights, human rights defenders, constitutionalism and the rule of law in Zambia primarily through strategic litigation, advocacy and civic education.

“Chapter one Foundation’s overarching objective is to uphold and defend the Constitution and the rights included in it and by so doing, free the space for Zambians to fully participate in the democratic governance of the country,” read the statement.

The statement stated that the purpose of the said debate was to give Zambians insight into the agendas that each political party has for the development of Zambia ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“We recognise that the right to vote is one of the most important rights in any democracy and we believe information placed in the hands of citizens is power. Chapter One Foundation and Diamond TV look forward to your participation in these events. And on the part of Diamond TV, this partnership is an exciting one and fits in our mandate of broadcasting issues of national interest.”

Kasonde urged political parties to take advantage of the platform to share their manifestos and development agenda.

“The country is right now faced with so many socio and economic challenges, therefore, those aspiring for public office must use these debates to provide solutions,” reads the statement.

The debates will broadcast live every Thursday at 18:30 hours on DSTV 271, GOTV 99 and 110 on Topstar.