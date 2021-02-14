CHAPTER ONE FOUNDATION THREATENS TO SUE ZAMRA, ZAMMSA.

By RHODAH MVULA

The expired drugs and defective condoms scandal has continued to take turns and twists as many more stakeholders take a keen interest in the matter.

In the latest turn of events civil society organization Chapter One Foundation has threatened to sue the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZMMSA) and Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) if the two organizations fail to give the public information on the drugs that have been recalled within seven days.

The Organization says ZAMRA and ZMMSA are mandated by the medicines and allied substances Act to serve and protect the interest of the public relating to the sale of medicines and medical supplies.

