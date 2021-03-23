By DARIUS CHOONYA

Chapter One Foundation has sued the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA) for allegedly exposing Zambians to substandard medicines which have untold effects on human health.

The drugs were distributed by three Pharmaceutical companies which include Honey Bee Pharmacy, International Drug Company and Shalina Pharmaceutical Zambia Limited.

In a statement of claim, the foundation says ZAMRA and ZAMSA have endangered the public health and members of the public are at risk as the precise extent of the public exposure to the substandard drugs and damage cannot truly be determined.

The foundation therefore wants the court to give an order that the two defendants gives an account and description including but not limited to the names and batch numbers of the recalled medicines and medical supplies that were supplied.

Chapter One Foundation also wants an order that the defendants give an account of the extent to which all the recalled drugs have been distributed, quantities distributed, and dates of distribution, locations and an estimate of the numbers of people exposed to them.