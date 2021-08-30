As it stands, Charity Katanga and her husband Chola Katanga have both been fired by President Hakainde Hichilema.
The wife was Deputy Inspector General of Police while the husband was Police Commissioner for Central Province
The husband was somehow professional in his execution of duty, but the wife was a disaster all around. I guess the husband might be considered for deployment but the wife was a curse to ZPS.