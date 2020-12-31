Charity Katanga is a Born Sadist Who Enjoys Seeing UPND Suffer – Simataa

By CIC Reporter | 30 Dec 2020 | Lusaka

Firebrand UPND Kamwala Ward 5 aspiring councillor Mainda Sinataa has added his voice to what he calls useless reshuffles in the Zambia Police command by President Lungu following the killing of Nsama and Joseph by police on 23 December 2020.

Simataa says Police IG Kanganja should have been fired and tried for obstructing the course of justice, but instead he has been rewarded with a contract extension, and now forms the worst possible combination at the helm of the Zambia police command with newly appointed Deputy IG for operations, Charity Katanga.

“Kanganja and Katanga are both PF cadres and puppet appointees of President Lungu. Together, they’ve spear-headed the worst human rights atrocities since 2016. But where’s Kanganja oppresses the UPND because he’s a puppet and lackey of Lungu, this woman Katanga is a sadist – she actually enjoys brutalizing the opposition”.

And Simataa who’s also Kabwata constituency Information and Publicity Secretary has said President Lungu has just made a bad situation worse by promoting Katanga to Deputy IG because she’ll want to earn her stripes by making the opposition bleed and lose more lives in 2021.

“Thankfully we only have 7 months to put up with her sadistic behavior and brutality, after that, she’ll be out of her job and in court together with her fellow PF cadre to give us the names of the police officers who killed Nsama and Joseph”.