Saboi Imboela wrote…

So u have a reckless killing of innocent people by the police and the president responds by bringing Charity Katanga back to Lusaka? This woman is the devil’s cousin and has no regard for the opposition.

She thinks being in opposition is being an enemy of the state and apparently she even has a law degree… Prepare for a bloodbath in Lusaka as we get to 2021. The same way she hates the opposition is the same way no one should allow her to oppress them and restrict their movement further.

It also shows that’s the president has no capacity and desire to solve the killing problems because what he has done is worse. Kanganja and Kampyongo should have been the ones to go. How do u fire the deputies and leave their bosses???… What’s so special about Kampyongo and Katanga that they can’t be fired or removed, especially that they have lamentably failed in their duties???… Too violent, hateful and vengeful. Not to mention unprofessional and incompetent.

Just this post can even earn me a police call out. They think the police service belongs to their grandfathers… And now they bring them the devil’s cousin to help them complete their evil schemes against innocent people.

Looks like 2021 will not be child’s play in Lusaka. Teyabana iyoooo…. But I repeat, no evil schemes made against the opposition shall prosper and whatever they plan I say back to the sender…. I shared this prayer before HH went to the police that day and we saw the Lord’s protection as always… back to the sender.