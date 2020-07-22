CHARITY KATANGA TELLS COPPERBELT BASED MEDIA HOUSES TOLD TO BEEF UP OWN SECURITY

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has cautioned media houses in the province to beef up security at their Radio and TV Stations in the run up to next year’s elections.



This follows the continued attacks on media houses hosting politicians by political party cadres as was recently witnessed.



And Katanga has in this vein, told officers in the province to monitor activities taking place on various radio stations.

Meanwhile the Copperbelt Police Commissioner has also confirmed that police in Mufulira have arrested 3 suspects in connection with the recent confusion that erupted in the district after cadres attacked Mafken FM Radio Station, of which 2 are Patriotic Front PF cadres for proposing violence.

PHOENIX FM NEWS