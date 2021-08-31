CHARLES CHANDA WARNS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA NOT TO ABUSE ARMY AND POLICE

Charles Chanda wrote;

Don’t abuse the army and police in dealing with cadres. It’s a political party created problem and the political leaders must sort that out. You cannot just woke up and make a pronouncement that there must be no cadres in markets and stations when infact you have been cooking cadres for 23 years.

These are the same cadres that protected you against PF thugs and now because all of you are employed and comfortable, you want to unleash commandoes on them. Any political party that uses cadres must remember that they are part of the BENEFICIARIES. These are the same unemployed youths that were beaten by police, arrested and imprisoned so that you become who you are today. Non of you sent your children to fight and today you children are comfortable. Remember Mapenzi. (MHSRIP)

Find something for them to do. Employ them to be part of Council Police.