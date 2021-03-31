By David Zulu

In what seems to be a remarkable fulfillment of biblical scripture, former UPND Spokesman Charles Kakoma decided to defect to the ruling party at Easter. Whether this was by design or a just a prophetic coincidence, will be a matter for further debate by revelatory experts, and those given to read the times.

What is however clear is that Charles Kakoma was a very close friend of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, right from University days. Their visible bromance extended to the area of politics in their later lives until now. Furthermore, it is also clear that it is at Easter, the period Christians all over the world observe the betrayal of Jesus by his school buddy and student, Iscariot that culminated into Christ’s a victorious death and resurrection, that Charles Kakoma prophetically walked into the same path of Judas in the gardens of gethsemane.

To me this defection is a symbolic disaster and a total failure of judgement by Kakoma and the PF. If I were Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili, I would have advised Kakoma and PF to exchange the 30 pieces of silver after the Holy Easter. This is undoubtedly another bad oracle for the PF. ‘Theriz’ no no way you can betray a close friend, of all times at Easter, and win. This is a moral and spiritual failure. This is indeed a huge symbolic disaster and an ugly omen for the PF. Ask Judas.

Just as close to Jesus as Judas was, so was Charles Kakoma to Hakainde. They ate from the same plate and sat at the same table. The man was a Spokesman to his friend of many decades.

Jesus knew how unrepentant Judas was, and he also knew that it was Judas who was going to sell him off, but kept him as the group treasurer. Likewise, no matter how defunct Kakoma was, even against all reasonable advice to have him replaced with a much more vibrant person, Hakainde Hichilema kept him in the same position as if to give him enough rope to hang himself. But that is also how loyal to their relationship Hichilema was to Kakoma.

As it now stands, Mr Kakoma can’t say anything bad about Hakainde, it would be folly of him to utter anything bad about the man who favored him endlessly despite him not being the best man for the job.

Just like Judas, I’m guessing Mr Kakoma is heavily beating his chest in sorrow and crying out to his God for forgiveness. It’s painful to the betrayer to betray a long standing and loyal friend who stood for your relationship in the midst of sensible opposition from other members of the team. So what song is Kakoma going to sing and what drums is he going to beat? Tribalism? That HH’s is a bad man? Oh shut up already! HH protected you like his own brother despite multiple calls that you be dropped from your position. Enjoy.