By Prince Kaliza – UPND Lusaka Youth.

Patriotic Front National Committee Member Charles Kakoma who recently joined the Patriotic Front party has apologized to his former Political Party United Party for National Development UPND.

And Mr. Charles Kakoma has conceded defeat charging that it is clear from the results that Mr. Hichilema is the 7th President of Zambia.

Meanwhile New Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka has conceded defeat, and congratulated Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for his victory.

And Patriotic Front cadre Maxwell Chongo has also conceded defeat and urged members of his party to concede defeat peacefully because the Zambian people have chosen a Leader of their choice.

Speaking to journalists at the national results management centre, Saturday, Kateka said her party would respect the choice of the people.

