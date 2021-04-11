Over 170 individuals applied to be members of the Central Committee in accordance with Article 57 of the PF Constitution.

Of the 170 that applied, 53 were selected and picked and will be subjected to ratification by the General Conference.

Below is the list;

Proposed and Approved list for members of the Central Committee to be ratified by the General Conference.

1. Hon. Dora Siliya

2. Hon. Vincent Mwale

3. Hon. Charles Zulu

4. Hon. Stephen Kampyongo

5. Hon. Mumbi Phiri

6. Hon. Mwimba Malama

7. Hon. Silvia Chalikosa

8. Hon. Alexander Chikwanda

9. Hon. Ng’onga Mukupa

10. Hon. Brian Mundubile

11. Hon. Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba

12. Hon. Freedom Chomba Sikazwe

13. Hon. Davies Chama

14. Hon. Musonda Mpankata

15. Hon. Godfridah Sumaili

16. Hon. Davies Mwila

17. Hon. Ronald Chitotela

18. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

19. Hon. Anthony Kasandwe

20. Hon. Emerine Kabanshi

21. Hon. Nickson Chilangwa

22. Hon. Tutwa Ngulube

23. Hon. Philip Kosamu

24. Dr. Jestone Mulando

25. Monica Mwansa Mwale

26. Mrs Annie Tischer

27. Prof. Nkandu Luo

28. Hon. Jean Kapita

29. Hon. Elizabeth Phiri

30. Hon. Bwalya Ngandu

31. Mr. Paul Moonga

32. Hon. Richard Musukwa

33. Hon. Jonas Chanda

34. Hon. Michael Katambo

35. Hon. Kampamba Mulenga

36. Frank Ngambi

37. Mr. Charles Kakoma

38. Hon. Joe Malanji

39. Hon. Kabinga Pande

40. Maureen Kalemu

41. Kutemba Konga

42. Hon. Inonge Wina

43. Captain Lyambale Lyambale

44. Gen Peter Kaziya

45. Mr. Glen Chinguma

46. Ms Mundia Mulute Mundia

47. Kavumbu Hakachamba

48. Hon. Syacheye Mandyaki

49. Hon. Given.Lubinda

50. Kebby Mbewe

51. Dr. Edify Hamukale

52. Ms Annie Kayula

53. Ms Catherine Chama