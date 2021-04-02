CHARLES KAKOMA VOWS TO DISMANTLE UPND IN NORTHWESTERN PROVINCE

THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) member of the National Mobilization Committee Hon Joseph Malanji and immediate past UPND Spokesperson Hon Charles Kakoma have arrived in Zambezi district of North Western enroute to Chavuma for a series of meetings.

The duo will tomorrow conduct mobilisation meetings in Zambezi district of North Western before proceeding to Sesheke and Itezhi Tezhi districts of Western Province.

At a colorful ceremony on Tuesday were Hon Kakoma ditched the opposition to join the ruling party, the former UPND Zambezi West Member of Parliament pledged to vigorously campaign for His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF ahead of the August polls.

He said the people of Zambezi West did not take lightly the fact that he was demoted from the position of UPND Spokesperson and member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) despite recording impressive results at the February 14 General Assembly where he came out in 7th position out of 209.

He said a lot of people of Zambezi West have already expressed disappointment with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and the entire party leadership for their failure to practice inclusive leadership and have since resigned from the party to join the PF on their own.

Hon Kakoma vowed to make it a mission to go down on the ground in Zambezi West and all areas encompassing the Luvales to campaign for President Lungu and ensure a PF victory in the August polls.