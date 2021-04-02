CHARLES KAKOMA VOWS TO DISMANTLE UPND IN NORTHWESTERN PROVINCE
THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) member of the National Mobilization Committee Hon Joseph Malanji and immediate past UPND Spokesperson Hon Charles Kakoma have arrived in Zambezi district of North Western enroute to Chavuma for a series of meetings.
The duo will tomorrow conduct mobilisation meetings in Zambezi district of North Western before proceeding to Sesheke and Itezhi Tezhi districts of Western Province.
At a colorful ceremony on Tuesday were Hon Kakoma ditched the opposition to join the ruling party, the former UPND Zambezi West Member of Parliament pledged to vigorously campaign for His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF ahead of the August polls.
He said the people of Zambezi West did not take lightly the fact that he was demoted from the position of UPND Spokesperson and member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) despite recording impressive results at the February 14 General Assembly where he came out in 7th position out of 209.
He said a lot of people of Zambezi West have already expressed disappointment with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and the entire party leadership for their failure to practice inclusive leadership and have since resigned from the party to join the PF on their own.
Hon Kakoma vowed to make it a mission to go down on the ground in Zambezi West and all areas encompassing the Luvales to campaign for President Lungu and ensure a PF victory in the August polls.
Strange. The man failed to defend his parliamentary seat but he is so sure he can convince people to vote for his preferred candidates. Anyways, only time will tell.
Politician’s in Zambia re of no principles,its like personal then they want us to follow them in there fight. No way
But we heard, way way back before UPND’s convention that, Mr. Kakoma wanted to leave UPND. The smoke had finally rekindled the fire.
When you look at all those who are trekking to Pathetic Faeces or those who show strong support, they only have one thing in common. SELFISHNESS.
They are so self centered that they do not care about the suffering of the majority, for as long as their stupid pockets are lined, they can even insult their parents to defend theft, corruption and dictatorship.
If indeed it is the bad side of their recent parties, why not go to other parties that are cleaner? Why go to the ones you have been insulting? Kasaka ka ndalama is the answer which is selfishness. No principals, no quality but ukushana pa bwali. We shall see what will happen when that bwali is no longer there.
He has lost it again. What message will Kakoma bring to NW. He is a disgrace and will just not go anywhere. He just waits to be boooood by NW.
Why he think he own people of Zambezi? He feed them?
Kakoma may remind himself that he is not the first to resign from UPND to PF among the people of North western province.. The likes of Masumba (thank God he has come back blazing) and Kapita to mention only a few, History has shown that the people of North western do not follow an individual like what happens to other provinces. rather they follow the party they have chosen. Kakoma will be disappointed because the North westerners already know that between Kakoma and Cornelius Mweetwa, Mwetwa is the best man for the job.He, Kakoma was positioned where his capabilities could better be used. I am afraid this is not the time to look for positions, you should have devoted your time to campaign for HH to win the coming elections, then positions will be many for picks. But since you have advanced personal and selfish desires to have a share of the money floating around in PF i assure you, Luvales will not share your selfishness irrespective of wherever they may be found. Forget about the Kaondes and do not even try with the Lundas. You are advancing tribalism which does not exist in NWP. Enjoy your money mate! A human being has become a commodity to be bought! Shame to you a disgrace to NWP