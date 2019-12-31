CHARLES NSHIMBI DITCHES UPND CITING LACK OF COMMITMENT FROM TOP LEADERSHIP

United Party for National Development ( UPND) Munyambala ward councillor Charles Nshimbi has resigned and joins ruling Patrotic Front (PF).

According to our Fixing Team stuffer Royd Kanyembo in Mufumbwe district North Western Province [ he ] Nshimbi cited that most UPND officials are hindrance to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s journey to state as they feed him with wrong information.

” Its not my will to ditch the UPND but I’m frustrated because some party officials close to Hakainde is restricting him to get in touch with the ground and feed him with wrong information as long as they are being paid”, Nshimbi said.

Mr. Shimbi further thanked UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for accorded him an opportunity to work with him but adviced him to seriously consider rebranding media team and shake those in black jackets closer to him if he were to make state house in 2021.

Nshimbi has however joined alone as his family members refused and vowed to eat PF money then vote for the opposition in any coming election.

Will inform you when the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) fix the date for Munyambala ward forthcoming by – election.

The Fixing Team.