CHARMAINE MUSONDA ATTACKED AT HER RESIDENCE BY PF CADRES.

Chilanga Aspiring Candidate has been brutally attacked by irate PF cadres at her place as she was preparing to go for a rally to be addressed by HH.

In the pictures below Mr Judas Sikamikami and Nakachenje ward youth chairman Geshom Masaka.

The PF cadres led by Oga from Kalunda ambushed Ms Charmaine Musonda in the company of intercity cadres they have stolen things worthy money and injured the said officials.

More details later.