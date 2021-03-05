CHARMAINE MUSONDA CLEANS HELPS TO MUNDA WANGA.

UPND Aspiring Member of Parliament for Chilanga Hon Charmaine Mehl Musonda lower herself as she cleans Munda wanga market

Ms Musonda today abandoned her busy schedule after she was told that Munda wanga market was in a mess. She organised women to clean up the gabeges which was likely to cause some airborne infections.

Giving is by heart not by force, the people of Chilanga deserve such a leader.
Ms Musonda also spent k5,000 worthy of different assorted materials to combat corona virus. She gave Basically cleaning materials such as
1. Disinfectant,
2. Masks,
3. Hand wash,
4.Hand sanitizer
5.Gloves

To mention but the few.
Not only that, after the work she took more than 50 women and youths for lunch.
Hon Musonda was accompanied by the Provincial vice chairlady Mrs Muuka.

Issued by James Sichomba Lusaka Province youth IPS.157204155_456668215782540_7968140175327565261_n 157272178_456668002449228_2316694224496342523_n 157282174_456668122449216_8471204549485569249_n 157299645_456668152449213_7915030929345359947_n 157350193_456668085782553_2837137522601009793_n 157842154_456668182449210_8256101998046297463_n 158161359_456668045782557_297550363222008264_n

