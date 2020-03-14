A section of Mansa – Nchelenge road has collapsed most likely due to heavy rains adding on to the number of many roads and bridges that have collapsed during this 2019-2020 rain season.

Such damages should make us all wonder if this quality of work matches the huge amounts of money being spent to construct these roads. Do they even come with warranty which compels the contractor to repair the road at their own cost?

Yes these damages are being caused by natural disasters related to floods as a result of climate change but how much money was allocated to the environmental sector despite Climate change being identified as one of the pressing problems facing the country? 0.6% and how much has the disaster management unit spent so far on floods?

We need to set our priorities right, no nation can develop when it’s environment is threatened. We need to invest in Environmental Education as soon as possible and as fast as any emergency can be addressed. We can’t opt for cheap at the expense of quality. We had Phoenix constructors and Grainakar LTA and we never experienced such damages to roads.

As the old saying goes cheap is expensive and now the whole country is paying indirectly!

By Nsama Musonda Kearns