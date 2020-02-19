By Bowman Lusambo.

This afternoon we spent time in Chongwe to flag off the distribution of mealie meal produced from our Cooperatives based in the Province.

As Lusaka Province, we have 26 solar Hammer Mills in Chongwe under the Cooperatives movement which were procured under the Presidential Initiative. The people running these Cooperatives engaged my office a few months ago over some challenges they were facing which they felt hampered their full operations and I sought the intervention of FRA to pilot this new model in Chongwe.

I am pleased that today Chongwe and Kafue Cooperatives have demonstrated that they are able to produce mealie meal cheaply. The retail price for a 25Kg breakfast bag is K100.

This for me presents an example of how, using the Cooperatives movement, we have the ability to feed ourselves as a nation at a relatively cheaper cost.