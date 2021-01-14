CHEATING SDA MARRIED WIFE DIES AT A BOYFRIEND’S HOUSE IN MONGU,

By Namataa Lubasi,

Barotseland Broadcasting Network

Reporter,

A Married SDA Church woman from Lubosi compound in Mongu, has died under unclear circumstances after spending a night at a boyfriend’s house.

The woman identified as Precious Musole was found dead by her relatives at a boyfriend’s house on Tuesday morning in Mandanga compound after the boyfriend informed the sister to the deceased Woman.

And the disappointed husband (Mr. Kebby) has told Barotseland Broadcasting Network (BBN), that he is very sad and disappointed to learn that her wife (precious Musole) died at a boyfriend’s house as result cheating on him.

Mr. Kebby disclosed to BBN that precious Musole was a business Lady who on Monday told his husband that she was going in the Barotse plains to trade in Sour milk (Mabisi) not knowing that she diverted her journey and went to his boyfriend where she died in unclear circumstances.

And the officers from Mongu police have refused to arrest the boyfriend saying that there is ‘No foul play’ suspected in the death of precious Musole and that as police they are still waiting for a post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, the body of precious Musole is currently at Mongu mortuary awaiting burial tomorrow.

