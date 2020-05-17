HipHop loyalty “Chef 187” caught with Diamond TV’s Chimweka for an Interview during Macky2’s Birthday party. During the Interview, the rapper was asked several question surrounding his career and love life.

When asked if he regrets dissing Slapdee on “I am Zambian HipHop”, the Numero Uno said he doesn’t because it was nothing personal for him. He further highlighted that he actually didn’t know the root cause of the feud between his Brother and then rival Slapdee but rather jumped on the record blindly. Chef 187 had the famous “Slap nichi kolopo nimu kolopela…” lines on the record.

Chef 187 also disclosed his latest album “Bon Appetit” has been more commercially successful and generated more revenue than his previous album “Amnesia”. He further pointed out that he is friends with Bobby East and ensures that the competition is always healthy.

When asked about when he plans on popping the big question to his longtime girlfriend “Yolanda”, Chef 187 responded that he likes keeping his love life private.