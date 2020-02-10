By George Lemba

Musician Chef 187 has stated that whenever hired by the PF to sing and produce their music, he will do so.

Chef says PF is his party of choice and is sure that it will win the 2021 elections.

The musician who was paid a K5, 000 by Lusaka province Minister Bowman Lusambo to sing loud and praise PF at a rally on the Copperbelt adds that any musician is free to sing for any party.

And his paymaster, Bowman Lusambo says UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is a satanist.

Lusambo says HH is a satanist because he is allegedly working with Seer1. – Koswe