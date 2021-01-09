CHEIFTAINESS NKOMESHYA MUKAMAMBO II

THE WOMAN BEHIND 44 YEARS OF LEADERSHIP OF THE SOLI PEOPLE

She was born as Elizabeth Mulenje. She is the Cheiftship of the Soli people found in Chongwe District, Lusaka.

She has served as Cheiftainess of Soli people for 44 years todate , she become chieftainess in 1976, she is the second female Nkomeshya since 19th century.

From 1979 to 1986 during the UNIP Government, she served as Minister of State of Home Affairs.

In 2013 she was elected as the Chairperson of House of Chief this made her be the first woman to be Chairperson since the position was created in 1965.

Cheiftainess Nkomeshya advocates for Women Empowerment, Equal Rights and Fights against Child Marriages.

I am Chieftainess Nkomeshya and this is my story.

