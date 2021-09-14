CHELLA TUKUTA BROUGHT THE HIDDEN SIDE OF HH IN PUBLIC- Hamunkoyo

I must admit that Chella Tukuta has been an outstanding photographer for Hakainde Hichilema, aka Bally .Do not misunderstand me in appreciating Chella Tukuta, we have photographers in UPND ,even so, they were not as excellent as Chella.

Chella Tukuta is really good at capturing pictures, i can say he is skilled in this area. He captured good moments of Bally, he made sure he brought Mrs Hichilema to the public eye. Previously, HH ‘s pictures where mainly too formal, and not too clear like those of Chella. He may have his own weaknesses like many . I must say he brought the greatest value of Mr Hakainde Hichilema on open , he really exposed the hidden great moments of Hakainde Hichilema’s personality. Many people believed the propaganda from the PF that HH does not smile, he does not eat with people and that he does not mingle with people. People had all sorts of negatives against HH , believe you me Chella captured all the moments of Bally.

Chella is a self-made professional and skilled international photographer , Cornelius Mulenga can be Controversial in his personality, believe you me he is a risk taker and determined person. Just how he calculated his move to UPND can tell you the kind of a Person he is. We can all attest that he is a Fashioned Photographer who has captured great moments of a number of Weddings and Bridal Parties events , birthday parties in the same way he has covered alot of Corporate Events. Chella is a Street photographer who has done a number of documentaries. Besides he is a winner of a number of awards including but not limited to ; Fitness Photographer of the year 2017, Zambia African Photographer of the year 2017. Best African Runway Fashion Photographer 2017, African Photography Support Recognition Award.

With the above CV, you can agree with me that Chella brought quality to Hakainde Hichilema’s Camp where pictures are concerned. He captured almost most exciting moments during his campaign with Bally, children who were so dirty looked clean in his pictures. His tremendous works can not be Overlooked.I am so happy to see him capture pictures even at state house.

Great appreciation

I submit

Mindset must change

By Tobbius Hamunkoyo.

13.09.21.