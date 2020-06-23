CHELLA TUKUTA GETS MORE CRIMINAL CHARGES

Currently in police custody in Ndola

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga has disclosed that Lusaka cameraman Chellah Tukuta has been charged with defaming. issuing racial remarks and threatening violence against Abdulai Khalif 68 of 5851 Airport Road in ltawa.

Mr Khalif is also the director of Khalif Motors Limited.

“Yes, he is in our custody, he is facing counts of libel and two counts of threatening violence and expressing hatred to persons because of their race and place of their origin,” Ms Katanga said.

“This occurred on separate dates but between May 26 and June 17 this year where he, Tukuta 34 of Lusaka, posted on his Facebook account called Chella Tukuta Photography defamatory statement and hatred against Khalif, also threatening violence in relation to the same man.”

She said other defamatory remarks were made against Benson Tembo 51 of plot number 2336 Kawama road in Pamodzi, who is the secretary general for Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia (PTAZ).

Ms Katanga said Chellah also defamed Ms Langiwe Lungu, 52, the director general of

Energy Regulation Board (ERB) of Kabulonga Lusaka.

-SMART EAGLES