CHELLA TUKUTA, KEITH MUKATA, MATHEW MOHAN, CHITIKA AMONG THOSE RELEASED

In some of his last acts, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu pardoned 60 convicts.

Among them are famous names that include;

1. Cornelius Chella Tukuta- Criminal Defamation of Hon. Dora Siliya, Charles Sipanje and others.

2. Lusaka Lawyer and UPND Chilanga MP Keith Mukata- Murder, found guilty of murdering, Namakau Kalila Kwenda, a security guard at Mukata’s law firm. His co accused,Charmaine Musonda was acquitted.

3. Mathew Mohan- Former Inktech Managing Director found guilty of murdering businessman and Cyclone Hardware Sajid Itowala in July 2009 .

4. Chishimba Kambwili- Former, Cabinet Minister and former NDC President was jailed for one year. He faced three counts of forgery, uttering a false document, and giving false information to a public officer.

5. Chansa Chitika David- former Barclay’s employee murdered his wife at their Chilenje home in 2010. Gladys Maketo Mabenga was the daughter of former Minister, Michael Mabenga.

6. Afumba Mombotwa- treason, self proclaimed Barotseland Administrator General and three colleagues were arrested in December 2014 under charges of treason.

7. Clement Yambayamba, Chipampe Sikazwe, Isreal Sikazwe, Arnold Kaite, Mathews Chabala, Anita Namwinga and Maureen Namwinga for murdering Senior Chief Tafuna of Mpulungu.