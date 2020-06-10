CHELLA TUKUTA SNUBS PF LUNCH INVITATION

Chella Tukuta has exposed a secret lunch invitation by Patriotic Front Media Director, Sunday Chanda.

This follows Brian Bwembya known as B’Flow’s visit to State House that was exposed on social media within minutes after his arrival.

B’Flow has since been branded by youth as a sell-out.

Chella took to social media to expose the secret invitation.

Chella is credited with starting what some youths are calling a youth revolution, which saw other artists like B’Flow, Lily Mutambi and others join.