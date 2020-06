CHELLAH TO SPEND WEEKEND IN POLICE CELLS

SOCIAL MEDIA influencer Chellah Tukuta will spend the weekend in police cells

BELOW IS POLICE STATEMENT

“Police have arrested and charged Chella Tukuta with four counts of Libel contrary to Section 191 and 192 of the Penal code. He still remains in custody and will appear in court soon.

Danny Mwale Acting Police Spokesperson”