“TO ERROR IS HUMAN AND TO FORGIVE IS DIVINE

To my daughters I know one day you will see how daddy reacted to this situation and it will not be good. I AM SO SORRY TO MALUMBO AND ETANA. IT HAS BEEN BOILING WITHIN ME AND NOW AFTER TALKING ABOUT IT I FEEL SO RELIEVED AND AT PEACE

To my mother and those I consider family I am so sorry too forgive me

To my fans and those that look up to me I WANT TO SAY AM SO SORRY BECAUSE YOU DID NOT EXPECT THAT FROM ME BECAUSE ALL THIS TIME I HAVE BEEN PRETENDING ALL WAS GOOD IN MY RELATIONSHIP JUST FOR THE PUBLIC BUT I COULDN’T PRETEND ANYMORE. THE TRUTH HAS A WAY TO COME OUT. BUT MY REACTION TO THE SITUATION WAS NOT RIGHT. FORGIVE ME

To my God you know me and love me and am sorry for all I did.”