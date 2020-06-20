TRUTH be told, our brother, Chellah could have done better in the manner he conducted himself. Yes, the current government has not been able to meet most of our expectations in a number of areas.

I support the brave young people that have chosen to express their concerns. Equally, our leaders have the responsibility to listen and take corrective action. That’s how you develop a country.

But, in as much as we are free to exercise our freedom of expression, we must also be mindful that our freedom ends where the freedom of others begin.

Those that are close to Chellah should advise him to apologize make peace with those that he offended. I know issuing an apology may not be the most fashionable thing to do right now. Like many, I was a little disappointed when I heard some “unexpected apologies” being offered in the recent past. But if Chellah realises his mistake and offers an apology, he will earn my respect.

Let’s continue encouraging young people to voice out their concerns and get more involved in national matters. But we must also be available to give them correct advise when they go wrong.

Issuing defamatory remarks in the name of freedom of expression is not right. Let’s show love to our brother by giving him correct advise.

By Blessing Kafwanka