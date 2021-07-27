THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has refused to grant cameraman Chellah Tukuta bail pending appeal.

Lusaka High Court judge Lameck Mwale sitting as magistrate, said he is of the view that Tukuta’s conviction is firm and his appeal against the two years jail term will not succeed.

He also said appeals now take about 90 days which means that Tukuta would not have served the substantial part of the two years if not granted bail.

On July 17, magistrate Mwale sentenced Tukuta to two years with hard labour for defaming former information minister Dora Siliya.