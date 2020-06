CHELLAH TUKUTA FINALLY OUT

Incarcerated Photographer and Lusaka youth influencer Chellah Tukuta was on Saturday released on bail.

The photographer who has been in custody for more than One week was briefly released on Saturday before getting rearrested again.

He has been charged with criminal libel after allegations that he slandered Dora Siliya, the Minister of Information and broadcasting and others on social media.