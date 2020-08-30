Chellah Tukuta Writes:

LETTER TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

Dear President Hakainde Hichilema

I really want to say even if am arrested for joining UPND or supporting you I AM READY TO SERVE BECAUSE IN ZAMBIA SUPPORTING YOU IS A CRIME AND INSULTING YOU CREATES JOBS FOR OTHERS.

I am so happy God gave me time to meet and interact with you and see the real you. YOU ARE A BLESSING TO ZAMBIA. My heart is at peace, my being feels at home. I WOULD LOVE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT ENTREPRENEURSHIP FROM YOU

You showed me love when I was called all sorts of names, you fought for my justice and rights. YOU ARE A HERO.

You are a great leader and person and my prayer is that Zambians across the country open their eyes and see the PASSION YOU HAVE FOR THIS GREAT NATION. Sir am ready for anything knowing that we are living in tough times.