By Hon. Matomola Likwanya

such amounts of cyber bullying on Lillian Mutambo by Chellah Tukuta is uncalled for!. Why is the party tolerating such insults all in the name of promoting a particular candidate.

Let’s practice clean politics or else you will be wondering why people are defecting.

#DONTFrustratePEOPLE we are all UPND. Your Love for Party must NOT blind you from pointing out wrongs in the Party.