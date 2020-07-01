LUSAKA-BASED photographer Chellah Tukuta this morning appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court where he denied defaming information minister Dora Siliya and Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner general Kingsley Chanda.

This is in a matter where Tukuta 34, of Ibex Hill is facing two counts of libel.

When the matter came up for plea before before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, Tukuta pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tukuta, who was represented by lawyer Meamande Wamukwamba, said he understood the two charges of criminal libel but pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that Tukuta, on May 26 this year in Lusaka, published defamatory matter affecting Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya in the form of a video on Facebook that Ms Siliya is a pimp and hooks up girls for high profile people like ministers and permanent secretaries.

In the second count, it is alleged that on May 2, this year in Lusaka, Tukuta published defamatory matter affecting Kingsley Chanda in the form of a video on Facebook to the effect that “Kingsley Chanda was taking pecuniary advantage of his position at the Zambia Revenue Authority by arm twisting various businesses to give his companies Ciltax and Nishati business”.

Magistrate Mwale extended Tukuta’s police bond and adjourned the matter to August 25 and 31.

