Police in Ndola have re-arrested photographer Chellah Tukuta on earlier charges of criminal libel slapped on him in Lusaka.

Earlier when Chellah appeared before Ndola Magistrate Misozi Banda, he pleaded not guilty to the three charges slapped on him in the magistrate court and he was granted K5 ,000 bail in his own recognizance.

However, after meeting all bail conditions around 12:00 hours, police re-arrested him within a few minutes of his release and was taken to Ndola Central Police Station enrote to Lusaka.

Chellah is facing four more criminal libel charges earlier slapped on him after his arrest in Lusaka last week.

