Chellah Tukuta says the economy under PF is pathetic as it has benefited more foreigners than Zambians! Mr Tukuta, has questioned how the economy will be resurrected if zambians don’t own anything.

This is what Mr Tukuta wrote on his Facebook page.👇

EAR MR PRESIDENT,

It is so sad that the economy during your regime has really benefited more foreigners than us local Zambians. It is so sad that every business even what Zambians can do is being given to the Chinese and other nationals.

Is it because the Chinese have the Bribing power and we don’t have? If Zambians don’t own this economy how will it resurrect? THESE CHINESE NATIONALS HAVE EVEN LOST RESPECT FOR LOCAL ZAMBIANS WHO ARE INDIGENOUS OWNERS OF THE LAND BECAUSE THEY HAVE THE MONEY AND THINK THEY CAN ABUSE ZAMBIANS AND GO FREE BECAUSE THEY HAVE THE MONEY.

Please sir you can change the narrative and make deliberate policies that can empower us the Zambians because we feel like foreigners in our own country.

THERE IS NO MONEY SIR AND NO FOOD IN HOMES AND PLEASE FIRE YOUR ADVISERS BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT TELLING YOU THE TRUTH AND NEXT YEAR YOU MAY HAVE A SHOCK OF YOUR LIFE.

EVEN I #WON’T VOTE FOR PF THIS Time around BECAUSE WE HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH. WE CAN’T EVEN AFFORD BASIC NEEDS SURE

Yours sincerely Chellah Tukuta