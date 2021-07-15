LUSAKA photographer Cornelius Mulenga alias Chellah Tukuta has been convicted by the Magistrate’s Court for calling former information minister Dora Siliya a pimp who sells girls to high profile men for s3x.
Mulenga’s lawyer from Linda Kasonde’s law firm, Meamande Wamukwamba, asked the court for leniency.
Matter has stood down for a few minutes and the magistrate has retired to the chambers to write his sentence.
On May 26, last year, Mulenga, allegedly published defamatory remarks in form of a video posted on Facebook against Ms Siliya, who is also former Petauke Central Member of Parliament.
In the live Facebook video, the photographer accused Ms Siliya of being a hooker and trades girls to high-profile men for sex.
