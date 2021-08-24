Tukuta sorry for pre-elections rhetoric

Recently pardoned photographer Cornelius Mulenga, alias Chellah Tukuta, has apologised to people he may have offended during the campaign period saying it was all politics.

Mr Mulenga is among 60 people pardoned by President Edgar Lungu last week.

Mr Mulenga said he was incarcerated for a purpose, which was to sensitise inmates on voting.

“During the campaign period, I may have offended some people and they took it so personal. To such people I say:

forgive me as the journey was not easy. God took me there [prison] for a reason.