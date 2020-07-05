CHELLAH TELLS OFF THE OPPOSITION, SAYS DON’T USE MY DON’T KULABA SLOGAN, MAKE YOUR OWN.

By George Lemba

Recently arrested cameraman by the outgoing PF administration Chellah Tukuta has said that no political party should use his slogan called DON’T KULABA (DON’T FORGET THE PROBLEMS PF HAS CAUSED YOU).

Chellah says political parties must come up with their own slogans.

He adds that political party will be allowed to abuse his slogan.

The DON’T KULABA slogan is mainly attributed to being opposition to the PF failures but the cameraman says only him should use it.

“No Political Party should abuse our Donchi Kulaba slogan. Make your own. THE DONCHI KULABA SLOGAN FOR US THE DISGRUNTLED YOUTHS AND CITIZENS OF ZAMBIA,” Chellah wrote.

And Chellah has said that political leaders who don’t pick phone calls but want to be Presidents of Zambia must not be supported.

“#DONCHIKULABA

Which of these leaders can you say you have their phone numbers and can call them and they will pick up your call? Leaders should not be too busy for the people they aspire to lead. Transparency begins with us having your direct phone numbers. Yes you are busy but find time for us the ordinary people

WE NEED PEOPLE LEADERSHIP NOT POWER LEADERSHIP,” he added.

Many of his followers are now confused with his sentiments and wonders if he and others are forming a political party or are sheep in wolves skin owned by the party in office.